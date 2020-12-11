Robot helps voters to maintain Covid 19 in Kerala polling booth

At Ernakulam district polling booth, a robot named Sayabot greeted voters, checked their body temperatures, and gave them sanitizers before they voted.

Voters at a polling booth in Thrikkakkara Municipality, Ernakulam were in for a surprise on Thursday as they turned up to cast their vote in the Kerala local body polls.

The Ernakulam district administration had set up a Robot at the Thrikkakkara community hall polling booth. Named Sayabot, the robot greeted voters, checked their body temperatures and gave them sanitisers before they voted.

The Ernakulam district administration had set up a Robot at the Thrikkakkara community hall polling booth. Named Sayabot, the robot greeted voters, checked their body temperatures and gave them sanitisers before they voted.

When the robot found a particular voter's temperature as higher than the normal it made a loud announcement and advised the voter to contact the polling officer. It also advised voters to wear mask properly and maintain Covid protocol, including maintaining social distancing.

S Suhas, Ernakulam district collector said: "If people will come without sanitizer, they can sanitize their hands through this robot. This is for maintaining Covid-19 protocol."

The robot, he said was engaged on a pilot basis and based on its performance it will be deployed in other places after consulting the election officials.

Polling was conducted on Thursday in five districts - Ernakulam, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad - in the second phase of the local body elections of the state which will go in for assembly elections next year.