The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, and India Medtronic Pvt Ltd have entered into a collaborative agreement to co-create and develop a robotic training facility at the premier hospital, which had already floated an expression of interest to establish it here.

In an official statement, Delhi AIIMS said, “We have entered into a collaborative agreement with India Medtronic Pvt Ltd to co-create a robotic training facility at the campus here."

“It will deliver clinical education and impart surgical robotic skills on a not-for-profit basis to residents and faculties of AIIMS and other teaching institutes with MeHNAT (Medtronic Hugo and AIIMS training) in robotic surgery," the statement read.

AIIMS, New Delhi to set up 'state of art' robotic surgery training facility

AIIMS, New Delhi & India Medtronic PVT. LTD. have entered into a collaborative agreement to co-create and develop a robotic training facility — AIIMS, New Delhi (@aiims_newdelhi) March 18, 2023

Notably, this is the first-of-its-kind robotic training facility for healthcare professionals in a government setup in India and also the first faculty-led procedural training centre in the Asia-Pacific region.

How the robotic surgery facility will help healthcare professionals?

The public medical research university and hospital in New Delhi said that it will train healthcare professionals on robotic-associated minimally invasive surgeries through technical and procedural training.

The implementation of a robotic surgery training facility will enrich the clinical community and enhance patient outcomes by utilizing procedural and evidence-based medical education activities.

It will provide around 500 sq ft of space, academic areas, cadavers/tissues for training, and a pool of trained faculty among others.

“AIIMS, New Delhi has been an early adopter of this innovation in medical technology and has a talent pool of faculty using the Robotic Surgical Systems for many years. Keeping in view the availability of an adequate number of master trainers at AIlMS New Delhi, there is an immediate requirement to establish Robotic Surgery Training Facilities herein for imparting training to doctors from AIIMS New Delhi and other healthcare facilities in India," the Office memorandum issued by Dr M Srinivas, AIIMS Delhi Director said.

(With inputs from agencies)