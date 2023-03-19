Robotic surgery training facility at AIIMS Delhi soon | What do we know2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 09:47 AM IST
AIIMS Delhi will soon set up first of its kind robotic surgery training facility in the campus for healthcare professionals.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, and India Medtronic Pvt Ltd have entered into a collaborative agreement to co-create and develop a robotic training facility at the premier hospital, which had already floated an expression of interest to establish it here.
