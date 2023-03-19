Robotic surgery training facility at AIIMS Delhi soon | What do we know

“AIIMS, New Delhi has been an early adopter of this innovation in medical technology and has a talent pool of faculty using the Robotic Surgical Systems for many years. Keeping in view the availability of an adequate number of master trainers at AIlMS New Delhi, there is an immediate requirement to establish Robotic Surgery Training Facilities herein for imparting training to doctors from AIIMS New Delhi and other healthcare facilities in India," the Office memorandum issued by Dr M Srinivas, AIIMS Delhi Director said.