Robots have emotions too! This Chennai robot can understand if you are sad

A 13-year-old boy from Tami Nadu has claimed to have designed a robot with emotions in Chennai. The boy, Prateek, has named his robot with emotions as ‘Raffi’.
It is said that robots cannot be human beings as they only have similar physique, but not emotions. They do whatever they are asked to do. However, if they too have emotions, there will be a very thin line of difference between robots and humans.
Human being and robots have a lot of similarities like they both have two arms and legs, lifts weight, consume energy, etc. But now one more similarity has been added to this list, that is, emotions. Yes! you read it right.
A 13-year-old boy from Tami Nadu, who changed the definition of robots, claimed to have designed a ‘robot with emotions’ in Chennai. The boy, Prateek, has named his robot with emotions as “Raffi", according to news agency ANI.
Prateek says that his robot can answer all his queries, but if you scold him, he won't respond until you apologize. The boy claimed that Raffi can also understand your emotions, like if you are sad, it can read your face and mind.
“Raffi, my robot, can answer all your queries. If you scold him, he won't answer your queries until you're sorry. It can even understand you if you're sad," Prateek told ANI.
Netizens heaped praises on Tamil Nadu who took technology to another level. Some also suggested that the robot must have inbuilt data of faces and voices. It has garnered numerous reactions in the comment box since yesterday, August 24.
“India has so much talent. In next 10 years I see it unfolding as tech will reach to last mile of entire population giving them power to learn and develop!" one user commented.
Another wrote, “I feel , it has been feed up with data of faces and voices , like this is angry face this is happy face and also with voice , so some training might have done on that. Vision training or something like that. Whatever, doing this at 13 is still a big task."
“Billions of rows of texts couldn't create emotions in a google AI but 13 yo somehow managed to train a model with emotions," a third user said.
