E-way bills 3rd highest in July despite rain-led disruptions
Besides economic recovery, the government’s heightened vigil on tax compliance has been contributing to compliance under GST— both in terms of revenue collection and in reporting of transactions.
NEW DELHI : Electronic permits for goods shipments within and across states—the so-called e-way bills—inched up to 87.95 million in July, up from 86 million in June, suggesting continued momentum in economic activity in spite of heavy rains disrupting mobility in parts of North India.