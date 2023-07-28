Robust increase in PG medical seats since 2014: Mandaviya tells Lok Sabha2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 03:36 PM IST
The government has increased the number of medical colleges and subsequently increased MBBS seats. There is an increase of 82% in medical colleges from 387 before 2014 to 704 as of now
New Delhi:Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday in a written reply in Lok Sabha said Ithere has also been a 117% inrease in the number of post-graduate (PG) medical seats in the country - from 31,185 before 2014 to 67,802 as of now.
