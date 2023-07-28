New Delhi:Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday in a written reply in Lok Sabha said Ithere has also been a 117% inrease in the number of post-graduate (PG) medical seats in the country - from 31,185 before 2014 to 67,802 as of now.

“The government has increased the number of medical colleges and subsequently increased MBBS seats. There is an increase of 82% in medical colleges from 387 before 2014 to 704 as of now. Further, there is an increase of 110% in MBBS seats from 51,348 before 2014 to 1,07,948 as of now," said Mandaviya in the lower house of the Parliament.

The health ministry administers a centrally sponsored scheme, with preference given to underserved areas and aspirational districts, where there is no government or private medical college, with fund-sharing between the Centre and state governments in the ratio of 90:10 for the northeastern and special category states and 60:40 for the other states.

A total of 157 government medical colleges have been approved under the scheme in three phases, including five in Assam, Mandaviya said.

The central scheme was implemented for strengthening and upgrading existing state and central run government medical colleges to increase the number of MBBS (UG) and PG seats. Under this, support has been provided for an increase of 4,677 MBBS seats in 77 colleges at an approved cost of ₹5,612.25 crore, 4,058 PG seats in phase-I in 72 colleges at an approved cost of ₹1,498.43 crore and ,3957 PG seats in phase-II in 62 colleges at an approved cost of ₹4,461.44 crore.

“Under “Upgradation of Government medical colleges by construction of Super Specialty Blocks" of PMSSY scheme, a total of 75 projects have been approved, of which 62 projects are complete. Under the Central Sector Scheme for setting up of new AIIMS, 22 AIIMS have been approved. Undergraduate courses have started in 19 of these," said the union health minister.

Medical education and colleges in India are regulated by the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, which aims to provide a medical education system that improves access to quality and affordable medical education and ensures availability of adequate and high-quality medical professionals in all parts of the country.