Robust tax mop-up limits fiscal deficit to 50% of FY24 goal
The government's fiscal deficit is expected to remain in line with the estimated ₹17.9 trillion for the full fiscal year, as tax revenue grew and spending and subsidy outgo were in line with estimates.
New Delhi: The central government’s fiscal deficit stood comfortably at ₹9 trillion in the April to November period, about half of the estimated full-year target, as tax revenue grew in twin digits, and spending and subsidy outgo were broadly in line with estimates.
