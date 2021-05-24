As India tackles the second wave of coronavirus, drug major Roche and Cipla launched the first batch of an antibody cocktail on Monday for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 patients who are at high risk.

"The first batch of the antibody cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) is now available in India while a second batch will be made available by mid-June," said Cipla and Roche in a joint statement.

"In total, they can potentially benefit 2,00,000 patients as each of the 1,00,000 packs that will be available in India offers treatment for two patients," they added.

Cipla has stated that it will distribute the product by leveraging its strong distribution strengths across the country.

The Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) had recently provided an emergency use authorisation to the antibody cocktail in India. It has also received a EUA in the US and several EU countries.

“We are optimistic that the availability of antibody cocktail in India can help in minimising hospitalisation, ease the burden on healthcare systems and play a key role in the treatment of high-risk patients before their condition worsens," said V Simpson Emmanuel, the managing director and CEO of Roche Pharma India.

What is the dosage prescribed?

Each pack of the product contains one vial of Casirivimab and one vial of Imdevimab, totalling 2400 mg of the antibody cocktail.

Each pack can treat two patients as the dosage per patient is a combined of 1200 mg (600 mg of Casirivimab and 600 mg of Imdevimab).

If opened for the first patients’ dose, a vial can be used for the second patients’ dose within 48 hours if stored at 2 degree Celsius to 8 degree Celsius.

How much will the drug cost?

The price for each patient dose will be ₹59,750 inclusive of all taxes. The maximum retail price for the multi-dose pack is ₹1,19,500 inclusive of all taxes.

Where can one get the drug?

The drug will be available through leading hospitals and Covid treatment centres.

According to the company statement, the antibody cocktail will be available through Cipla’s distribution network across the country. Healthcare institutions, both private and public can place an enquiry by reaching out to their nearest Cipla distributor.

Who can take the drug?

The antibody cocktail is to be administered for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age or older, weighing at least 40 kg) who are confirmed to be infected with SARS-COV2 and who are at high risk of developing severe infection disease and do not require oxygen.

How is the drug administered?

It can be administered by intravenous infusion or subcutaneous route.

The intravenous administration takes about 20 to 30 minutes. For the subcutaneous route, four syringes of 2.5 ml (2 each of Casirivimab & Imdevimab) need to be administered concurrently at four different sites on the abdomen or thigh.

Patients should be monitored during the infusion and observed for at least one hour after the completion of the infusion and 15--30 minutes after the subcutaneous injection.









Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.