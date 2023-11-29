Rock & Storm Distilleries to expand across India with ₹100-crore multi-year investment
To support its growth, the company plans to set up its own malt plant with a capacity of 6,000 litres a day, and a new production unit.
Delhi-based Rock & Storm Distilleries Pvt. Ltd, which makes alcoholic beverages, is set to expand its presence across the country with an investment of ₹100 crore over the next three to four years. With these internally accrued funds the company plans to enter new markets such as Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan by 2024, Vinay Khare, its director, told Mint.