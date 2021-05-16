"On behalf of the Israeli people, @israelinbenguluru extends its condolences to the family at loss. We hope peace restores soon Folded hands," the Consul General tweeted. The mortal remains of the woman was brought to Kerala on Saturday via New Delhi. Soumya,30, hailing from Idukki district, had been working as a housemaid in Israel for the last seven years. She was killed on Tuesday when the rocket fell on her residence in the city of Ashkelon while she was talking to her husband Santhosh, who is in Kerala, over video call.

