Even on weekdays, the film's popularity showed no signs of slowing down. On the first Monday, it secured ₹7.02 crore, followed by ₹7.3 crore on Tuesday and ₹6.9 crore on Wednesday, as per Sacnilk. The first-week collection of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani reached an impressive ₹73.33 crore, a testament to its engaging storyline and captivating performances.