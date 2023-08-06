Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani has been making waves at the box office in its first nine days since release. The movie, featuring an ensemble cast with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan, has garnered substantial attention from audiences and critics alike.
Even on weekdays, the film's popularity showed no signs of slowing down. On the first Monday, it secured ₹7.02 crore, followed by ₹7.3 crore on Tuesday and ₹6.9 crore on Wednesday, as per Sacnilk. The first-week collection of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani reached an impressive ₹73.33 crore, a testament to its engaging storyline and captivating performances.
Moving into its second week, the film continued to maintain a steady pace. On its second Friday, it amassed ₹6.75 crore, indicating sustained interest among moviegoers. The momentum carried on into Saturday, with early estimates projecting a promising ₹11.50 crore.
On its opening day, the romantic drama, directed by Karan Johar, managed to rake in a commendable sum of ₹11.1 crore, as per Sacnilk. The following day, the collections surged to ₹16.05 crore, showcasing a promising upward trend. As the weekend rolled in, the film witnessed a remarkable boost in box office earnings, amassing ₹18.75 crore on its first Sunday.
As of now, the total box office collection for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani stands at a remarkable ₹90.58 crore, as per Sacnilk. With positive word-of-mouth and favourable reviews, the movie is expected to continue its strong run at the box office in the coming days.
'Rocky aur Rani' review
“Alia, as the educated and ambitious TV journalist, looks gorgeous in every single frame and is a sight for sore eyes in those lovely Manish Malhotra chiffon sarees with backless blouses," says the Hindustan Times. “Ranveer as the flamboyant and boisterous Punjabi 'Karol Bagh ka launda' delivers an effortless act."
“Ranveer, Alia shine bright like diamonds in KJo’s return to form," says India Today while Times Now says, “With influences from the golden era of Bollywood, Karan Johar delivers a splendid cinematic experience, using space, pauses, and silences to enhance storytelling."
“Jaya Bachchan is electrifying. Her commanding presence, authoritative attitude and cold stares — this is a stand-out act that’s sure to be talked about by moviegoers. Shabana Azmi is fantastic, delivers a controlled performance without going overboard in any sequence," wrote film critic Taran Adarsh on Bollywood Hungama.
