Home/ News / India/  Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani inches close to 100 crore: Check Box Office collection

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani inches close to 100 crore: Check Box Office collection

2 min read 06 Aug 2023, 08:39 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is inching close to 100 crore in its first nine days, with positive reviews and strong audience interest.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in leading roles.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani has been making waves at the box office in its first nine days since release. The movie, featuring an ensemble cast with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan, has garnered substantial attention from audiences and critics alike.

Even on weekdays, the film's popularity showed no signs of slowing down. On the first Monday, it secured 7.02 crore, followed by 7.3 crore on Tuesday and 6.9 crore on Wednesday, as per Sacnilk. The first-week collection of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani reached an impressive 73.33 crore, a testament to its engaging storyline and captivating performances.

Moving into its second week, the film continued to maintain a steady pace. On its second Friday, it amassed 6.75 crore, indicating sustained interest among moviegoers. The momentum carried on into Saturday, with early estimates projecting a promising 11.50 crore.

On its opening day, the romantic drama, directed by Karan Johar, managed to rake in a commendable sum of 11.1 crore, as per Sacnilk. The following day, the collections surged to 16.05 crore, showcasing a promising upward trend. As the weekend rolled in, the film witnessed a remarkable boost in box office earnings, amassing 18.75 crore on its first Sunday.

As of now, the total box office collection for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani stands at a remarkable 90.58 crore, as per Sacnilk. With positive word-of-mouth and favourable reviews, the movie is expected to continue its strong run at the box office in the coming days.

'Rocky aur Rani' review

“Alia, as the educated and ambitious TV journalist, looks gorgeous in every single frame and is a sight for sore eyes in those lovely Manish Malhotra chiffon sarees with backless blouses," says the Hindustan Times. “Ranveer as the flamboyant and boisterous Punjabi 'Karol Bagh ka launda' delivers an effortless act."

'Rocky aur Rani' review

“Ranveer, Alia shine bright like diamonds in KJo’s return to form," says India Today while Times Now says, “With influences from the golden era of Bollywood, Karan Johar delivers a splendid cinematic experience, using space, pauses, and silences to enhance storytelling."

“Jaya Bachchan is electrifying. Her commanding presence, authoritative attitude and cold stares — this is a stand-out act that’s sure to be talked about by moviegoers. Shabana Azmi is fantastic, delivers a controlled performance without going overboard in any sequence," wrote film critic Taran Adarsh on Bollywood Hungama.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 06 Aug 2023, 08:39 AM IST
