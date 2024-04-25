RoCs keep regulatory heat on companies; 284 businesses faced orders since January
Enforcement actions by RoCs have resulted in 284 adjudication orders this year, similar to 2023. Violations encompass financial reporting lapses, unapproved loans, and unauthorized public offerings through online platforms, reflecting a trend towards more technology-driven compliance oversight.
New Delhi: Registrars of Companies (RoCs) are maintaining momentum in enforcement action with 284 companies facing adjudication orders since January for alleged offences under the Companies Act, showed orders made public by the ministry of corporate affairs.
