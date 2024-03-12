RoCs to drop 25,400 firms from official register for not filing annual returns
Companies that become defunct for various economic activities also end up defaulting on their statutory filings, leading to their removal from the official registry
NEW DELHI : The corporate affairs ministry is in the process of removing over 25,400 companies from official records due to their failure to file annual returns for two years in a row, its latest monthly update showed.
