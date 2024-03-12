RoCs to drop 25,400 firms from official register for not filing annual returns

NEW DELHI :The corporate affairs ministry is in the process of removing over 25,400 companies from official records due to their failure to file annual returns for two years in a row, its latest monthly update showed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In January, the Registrars of Companies (RoCs) removed 369 companies from records for default in filing annual returns. So far this financial year, over 8,600 companies have been removed for this default, data showed.

Companies that become defunct for various economic activities also end up defaulting on their statutory filings, leading to their removal from the official registry under section 248 of the Companies Act. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Removal of dead wood makes the registry more manageable for the authorities amid a steady rise in new company registrations. In January, 14,327 new companies were registered, with a paid-up capital of ₹1,134 crore.

So far this financial year, over 1,18,250 companies have been registered, taking the number of active companies to over 1.66 million, data showed.

To make a large number of filings of these companies easier and more manageable, the ministry has now centralized the incorporation and voluntary winding up of businesses as well as processing of 12 statutory filing requirements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For several reporting requirements, there is no need for RoCs approval as only an online acknowledgment will suffice. More reporting requirements will be centralized in the coming days, the ministry said last month in a statement.

Entrepreneurs do not have to visit offices of RoCs in their region to report various agreements and resolutions and apply for a change in the name of the company and conversion from public to private company status and vice versa.

Decisions on removing individual defunct companies and inspections and investigations by the RoCs are expected to gain further momentum with the new approval process freeing up RoCs from routine work. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Data for January showed that nearly a fourth of the new company registrations in the month were in the industrial sector, while more than 70% were in services.

Farm sector accounted for less than 1% of all new company registrations. Maharashtra reported 2,615 new company registrations in January, the highest among all states, followed by 1,572 company registrations in Uttar Pradesh and 1,312 new registrations in Delhi.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!