Centre has notified the rates and guidelines for Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products ( RoDTEP ) export incentive scheme. The scheme for zero rating of exports will boost our exports and competitiveness in the global markets, said Ministry of Commerce and Industry in a statement on Tuesday.

The rates under RoDTEP scheme for different sectors include 0.5 per cent, 2.5 per cent and 4 per cent. These rates will apply to 8,555 tariff lines. The scheme will take effect from January 1, 2021.

The RoDTEP scheme is based on the principle that taxes and duties should not be exported, and taxes and levies borne on the exported products should be either exempted or remitted to exporters, the ministry added.

Under the RoDTEP scheme, duties, taxes and levies charged at state and local levels on exported products, including prior stage cumulative indirect taxes on goods & services used in production of the exported product, and their distribution will be refunded. The rebate under this scheme will not apply to duties and taxes already exempted, remitted or credited.

The overall outlay for the RoDTEP scheme will be finalised by the Ministry of Finance in consultation with the Department of Commerce, taking into account all factors, read the notification released by Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

RoDTEP support will be available to eligible exporters at a notified rate as a percentage of Freight On Board (FOB) value. Rebate on certain export products will also be subject to value cap per unit of the exported product.

This scheme is to be implemented by Customs through a simplified IT System. Rebate will be issued in the form of a transferable duty credit or electronic scrip (e-scrip) which will be maintained in an electronic ledger by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

Employment-oriented sectors like marine, agriculture, leather, gems and jewellery, etc are covered under the RoDTEP scheme. Other sectors like automobile, plastics, electricals, electronics, machinery, etc also get support. The entire valve chain of textiles also gets covered through RoDTEP and RoSCTL.

“RoDTEP is going to give a boost to Indian exports by providing a level playing field to domestic industry abroad," said Commerce Ministry.

