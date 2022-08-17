Rohingya refugees in Delhi will get flats, security2 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 12:18 PM IST
Rohingya refugees in Delhi will be given flats and security, Minister for Housing and Urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said.
Rohingya refugees from Myanmar in New Delhi will be allotted apartments and provided with police protection, Minister for Housing and Urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said on August 17, signalling a change in the stance towards members of the Muslim minority.