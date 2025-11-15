Rohini Acharya drops bombshell, alleges being ‘abused and hit’ after disowning family; targets Tejashwi Yadav

Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya on Saturday accused her family of abusing and even hitting her, hours after she announced disowning her family in a social media post.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Rohini Acharya accused Tejashwi Yadav and others of throwing her out of the family.

“I have no family. You can go and ask this to Sanjay Yadav, Rameez, and Tejashwi Yadav. They are the ones who threw me out of the family. They don't want to take any responsibility,” she said.

Her allegations come a day after the Bihar election results, where her father's party RJD displayed a dismal performance while the NDA won by a landmark mandate of 202 seats.

Rohini Acharya seemed to allege that the reason of RJD's failure in the Bihar elections 2025 was Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, both of whom are Tejashwi's aides.

“The whole nation is asking why the party failed like this. When you name Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, you are thrown out of the house, disgraced, abused, and even hit,” she alleged.

Rohini Acharya disowns family

Earlier on Saturday, Rohini Acharya announced that she was disowing her family in a cryptic post on X.

"I'm quitting politics and I'm disowning my family ... This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do and I'm taking all the blame," Rohini Acharya said.