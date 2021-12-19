The accused, Bharat Bhushan Kataria (47), who has been arrested for "planting explosives" in the court premises, is now undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and is completely stable, cops said.

As per cops, Kataria planted an improvised explosive device (IED) in a tiffin box inside the Rohini court on December 9. He allegedly wanted to kill his neighbour, who was present on the court premises that day, for filing several cases against him. The IED triggered had triggered a low-intensity explosion in a courtroom, in which a cop was injured.

He was arrested on Friday following interrogation by the Delhi Police. As per cops, while in the custody he consumed liquid hand wash in washroom and was later found unconscious. He later complained of vomiting and stomach ache. The accused was taken to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital and later referred to AIIMS.

\"When police personnel went to check on him at the hospital, he told them that he didn't consume anything. But we spoke to the doctors and they said he had consumed hand wash," he said. "He is being treated at AIIMS and is completely stable. All his vitals are normal. A senior doctor will be checking on him tomorrow (Monday) and he is expected to be discharged. He will be interrogated soon," the officer added.

