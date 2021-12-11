The Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) team will submit the final report in the Rohini Court blast case on Tuesday. BCD Chairman Rakesh Sehrawat today said the report will be submitted to the Delhi Chief Justice on December 14, news agency ANI reported. The BCD Chairman will also meet the Delhi Police Commissioner regarding the issue of security at the courts in Delhi.

As per the agency sources, the special cell of the Delhi police has failed to find clues of suspects from the CCTV footage so far.

Advocate Sehrawat said the BCD team will also request the Delhi Chief Justice to hand over the vacant parking premises outside the court to the Bar. He said this will allow the minimal entry of vehicles, which can be checked to strengthen security. Cops, meanwhile, are scrutinising all vehicles that enter the court premises since the blast incident took place.

"So far, the Special Cell of Delhi Police, which is probing the blast case in Rohini's Court No. 102, has not got any special clue from CCTV," it said.

A low-intensity explosion in a laptop bag took place at the Rohini court complex on Thursday.

Following the incident, the spot was cordoned off and the Forensic team and National Security Guard (NSG) team was called. The forensic team collected the debris from the spot and took it for examination.

Delhi Police registered a case and investigation is carried out by Special Cell. Prima facie, the explosion seemed to have taken place in a black-coloured bag which was found lying on spot, said Delhi Police.

No causality was reported in the incident. However, a court staff sustained minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital.

With ANI inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.