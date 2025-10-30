Rohit Arya, man who held 17 children hostage in Powai, shot dead by Mumbai police

Rohit Arya had held 17 children hostage at R A Studio near the L&T building on Thursday. Mumbai Police said that he was shot dead during a rescue operation

30 Oct 2025
Rohit Arya, man who held 17 children hostage in Powai, was shot dead by the Mumbai police during a rescue operation on Thursday.

Hours before Rohit Arya's arrest, Mumbai police had shared that all the children have been rescued. Before the children were rescued, Arya released a video on social media, saying he wanted to speak to a few people and ask them questions, and he did not want money.

What happened in Powai?

The 17 children had been held hostage at R A Studio near the L&T building on Thursday afternoon.

The children, boys and girls around 15 years old, had been called for an `audition', as per the preliminary information.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

