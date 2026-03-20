Rohit Godara–Jitender Gogi gang sharpshooter wanted in Gurugram nightclub grenade attacks, arrested by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has arrested a sharpshooter linked to the Rohit Godara-Jitender Gogi gang after a multi-state chase. The accused, identified as Karamvir alias Kaju, a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana, was held on March 11 from a hotel on National Highway-8 in Rajasthan's Kotputli.

Who is Karamvir? According to the Delhi Police, Karamvir was wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the grenade attacks on two nightclubs in Gurugram in December 2024.

He is also wanted in several criminal cases, including those related to murder, attempt to murder, extortion, and dacoity, and had been evading arrest after jumping interim bail in a murder case in 2024. Karamvir was declared a proclaimed offender in May 2025.

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The 38-year-old has been on the run for nearly two years since skipping bail in 2024.

Karamvir, said to be a close associate of foreign-based gangster Rohit Godara, and had been acting as a sharpshooter for the gang.

Also Read | Rohit Godara alleges ‘traitor’ Lawrence Bishnoi colluded with foreign agency

Attack on Gurugram night clubs He had allegedly helped plan the grenade attack on two night clubs in Gurugram in December 2024 at the behest of gangsters Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar.

On December 10, 2024, two nightclubs in Gurugram’s Sector 29 were targeted with grenades. According to the NIA, the attack was linked to a larger conspiracy by the proscribed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) to extort money from the owners.

On Thursday, the NIA filed charges against one more accused in the case, taking the total number of those charge sheeted to nine.

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On the run for two years According to the Delhi Police, Karamvir had fled to Nepal after absconding and stayed there for nearly a year before returning to India in September 2025. Since then, he had been frequently changing locations to evade arrest, with his movement traced in Assam, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra.

For the past few months, he had been staying in Haryana's Kaithal district and had arranged a forged passport with the help of associates, with the intent of fleeing the country again.

Arrested from Rajasthan Acting on fresh intelligence, the team traced his movement towards Rajasthan and eventually located him at a hotel in Kotputli last week, from where he was arrested.

Police recovered a fake passport and a car from his possession at the time of arrest.

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Further investigation led to the recovery of two fake Aadhaar cards and a fake voter ID, which he allegedly used to stay in hotels and procure mobile phones while on the run.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Passport Act at the Special Cell police station, and further investigation is underway.

Key Takeaways The arrest of Karamvir underscores the importance of inter-state cooperation in tackling organized crime.

The use of fake identities and documents highlights the challenges law enforcement faces in tracking fugitives.

The connection to larger criminal networks like Babbar Khalsa International reveals the complexity of gang-related activities in India.

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

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