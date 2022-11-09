Home / News / India /  Rohit Sharma ahead of Babar Azam despite poor form, former Pakistan skipper explains why

Rohit Sharma ahead of Babar Azam despite poor form, former Pakistan skipper explains why

2 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 10:59 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
India's Captain Rohit Sharma walks off the field after his dismissal during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 23, 2022. (Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (AFP)Premium
India's Captain Rohit Sharma walks off the field after his dismissal during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 23, 2022.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has explained why Rohit Sharma is at a better place than Babar Azam.

Both Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam have been struggling with their form in the T20 World Cup 2022. In fact, it has not been a successful tournament for many of the team captains. Even New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and his English counterpart Jos Buttler have also not been at their best of forms. Fortunately for them, their teams - India, Pakistan and New Zealand - have qualified for the semi-finals, along with England. So, they still have a chance to prove themselves.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has chosen his pick. According to Butt, Williamson is the only captain among the four to have contributed in all the matches he played, despite not having an impressive strike rate. He spoke about South African skipper Temba Bavuma as well. According to Butt, Bavuma took his team down with his batting and captaincy.

Butt, in his YouTube channel, spoke about the Pakistani openers, who do not seem to be fluent. They are also apparently lacking in confidence, he said. The middle order, on the other hand, is compensating for them, Butt added.

Butt spoke highly of Suryakumar Yadav. Yadav, according to the former Pakistan opener, makes a massive difference to India’s total if he manages to play at least 25-30 balls. Then, Butt spoke about the poor forms of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and his Pakistani counterpart Babar Azam.

Butt compared the dismal performances of Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma, saying that the Indian captain was still ahead because he was attempting to play shots while the Pakistani opener appeared to be in a shell.

Despite putting up a lot of effort, Rohit Sharma's strokes haven't been successful. Babar and Rohit both have form problems, but Rohit's determination separates the two. Babar Azam gets withdrawn while Rohit is attempting to play shots. He is being pressed. He is attempting to gain momentum gradually, but he has not been successful., he added.

