Both Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam have been struggling with their form in the T20 World Cup 2022. In fact, it has not been a successful tournament for many of the team captains. Even New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and his English counterpart Jos Buttler have also not been at their best of forms. Fortunately for them, their teams - India, Pakistan and New Zealand - have qualified for the semi-finals, along with England. So, they still have a chance to prove themselves.

