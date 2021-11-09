The BCCI on Tuesday appointed Rohit Sharma as Team India's T20I captain for home series against New Zealand. It also announced India’s squad for T20Is against New Zealand. India are set to play 3 T20Is starting from 17th November.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked a 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, the BCCI said in a statement.

Virat Kohli had announced his decision to quit T20 captaincy before the World Cup. On Monday, Kohli hinted that Sharma would succeed him as Team India captain. Ahead of India's final T20 World Cup match against Namibia in Dubai, he said Rohit has been "overlooking things for a while now" and Indian cricket is in good hands.

"I've been immensely proud of how the team has played. Now I think it's time for the next lot to stake this team forward. Obviously Rohit is here and he's overlooking things for a while now," Kohli said.

"It's been an honour for me, I was given the opportunity and I tried to do my best. But it's also time to create some space and move forward," he added.

After India defeated Namibia by nine wickets in their final match, Virat Kohli on Monday said that it was the right time for him to relinquish T20 International captaincy so as to manage his workload.

India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj

