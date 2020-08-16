Home >News >India >Rohit Sharma says Suresh Raina's decision to retire 'bit shocking'
In this file photo taken on October 14, 2011, Suresh Raina (L) is watched by teammate Mahendra Singh Dhoni as he raises his bat to the crowd after scoring a half-century during a cricket match in Hyderabad (AFP)
Rohit Sharma says Suresh Raina's decision to retire 'bit shocking'

1 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2020, 04:54 PM IST ANI

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma said Suresh Raina's decision to retire from international cricket was a 'bit shocking' to him as he extended 'best wishes' to Raina for his future

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma on Sunday said Suresh Raina's decision to retire from international cricket was a "bit shocking" to him as he extended "best wishes" to Raina for his future.

"Bit shocking but I guess you feel it when you feel it. Good career bro, have a great retirement, still remember the time when we came into the squad best wishes moving forward @ImRaina," Sharma tweeted.

On Saturday, the World Cup-winning captain, MS Dhoni, announced his retirement from international cricket. And minutes after Dhoni's retirement, Raina also announced that he is retiring from international cricket.

"It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!" Raina had written in an Instagram post.

Raina is the first Indian batsman to register centuries in all three formats of the game.

The 33-year-old has played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs, and 78 T20Is for India. The left-handed batsman scored 5,615 runs in ODI cricket at an average of 35.31.

He registered 768 runs in the longest format of the game with his highest score being 120. In the shortest format of the game, Raina scored 1,605 runs at an average of 29.18.

Raina was also a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad and the batsman had played crucial knocks in the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the tournament.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

