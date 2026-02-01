Rohit Shetty residence shooting LIVE news: Four bullets fired, heavy police security deployed

Rohit Shetty residence shooting LIVE news: A shooting took place outside Bollywood director Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai in the wee hours of Sunday, news agency ANI reported.
Paparazzo Viral Bhayani, meanwhile, said that four bullets were fired outside the filmmaker's residence in the Juhu area.
No injuries have been reported thus far and there is heavy police presence in the area, which has been cordoned off.
Police reached the spot promptly after the shots were heard and an investigation is underway.
The filmmaker and his family, meanwhile, are yet to release a statement and further details are awaited.
Following the incident, heavy police security was deployed around Shetty's residential tower in the Juhu area, ANI reported.
Police and forensic teams reached the spot and secured the premises to carry out a detailed examination.
Rohit Shetty has directed several popular Hindi films known for their blend of action, comedy, and mass entertainment.
His most famous works include the Golmaal comedy franchise—Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006), Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010), and Golmaal Again (2017).
Rohit Shetty is a famous film director, producer, screenwriter in Bollywood.
Shetty started his career as an assistant director at age 17 and steadily rose to become one of Bollywood’s top directors.
