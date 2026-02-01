Rohit Shetty residence shooting LIVE news: Four bullets fired, heavy police security deployed

Rohit Shetty residence shooting LIVE news: A shooting took place outside Bollywood director Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai in the wee hours of Sunday, news agency ANI reported.

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani, meanwhile, said that four bullets were fired outside the filmmaker's residence in the Juhu area.

No injuries have been reported thus far and there is heavy police presence in the area, which has been cordoned off.

Police reached the spot promptly after the shots were heard and an investigation is underway.

The filmmaker and his family, meanwhile, are yet to release a statement and further details are awaited.

Get all the Rohit Shetty residence shooting LIVE news here on Mint!