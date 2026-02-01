Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai targeted—Shooting reported, four bullets fired | What we know

Reportedly four bullets were fired outside director Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai in the wee hours of Sunday. The area has been cordoned off by the police and an investigation is underway.

Livemint
Updated1 Feb 2026, 06:31 AM IST
Screengrab from video showing police presence outside director Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai, Sunday, 1 February 2026.
Screengrab from video showing police presence outside director Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai, Sunday, 1 February 2026.(X/@ANI)

A shooting incident took place outside the popular filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai in the wee hours of Sunday, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.

According to paparazzo Viral Bhayani, four bullets were fired outside the director's residence in the Juhu area.

Heavy police presence, statements awaited

There is heavy police presence in the area, ANI reported, adding that police and forensic teams reached the spot promptly. Officials have said that an investigation is underway and all possible angles are being probed.

Videos shared on social media showed officials conducting a thorough probe, with visuals showing investigators inside the director's premises.

Barricades have been set up outside the director's residence as well, but traffic flow has not been halted.

No suspect has been identified thus far, and no injuries have been reported. It is also not known what the motive might have been.

Rohit Shetty and his family have not issued any statement thus far regarding the incident and further details are awaited.

An official statement from the Mumbai Police is also awaited.

Rohit Shetty's filmography

An established name in Bollywood, Rohit Shetty's breakthrough came with the Ajay Devgn-starrer Golmaal (2006). In addition to directing Golmaal Returns (2008) and Golmaal 3 (2010), the director is also known for Singham (2011), Singham Returns (2014), and Singham Again (2024).

Shetty's other notable successes include Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chennai Express (2013), which at the time of release, became the highest grossing Hindi movie, beating the Aamir Khan-starrer 3 Idiots (2009).

Bollywood stars being targeted?

Sunday's incident comes months after the Lawrence Bishnoi gang declared that it would “ruin the atmosphere of Mumbai”, with a gang member warning that anyone working with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan would be killed.

The warning, issued in August 2025, came a day after gangsters shot up comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe in Surrey, Canada.

