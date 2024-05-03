Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Rohith Vemula death: Telangana Police closes case, says ‘not a dalit, caste certificate forged…’

Rohith Vemula death: Telangana Police closes case, says ‘not a dalit, caste certificate forged…’

Edited By Sanchari Ghosh

The police claimed that Rohit Vemula was not a Dalit and committed suicide because he was afraid his ‘real caste identity’

Rohith Vemula’s death was the trigger for a resurgent resistance. Photo: Ambedkar Students’ Association of Hyderabad Central University

Rohith Vemula death case: Telangana Police on Friday closed the Rohith Vemula death case and gave a clean chit to all the accused, reports cited.

The police claimed that Vemula was not a Dalit and committed suicide because he was afraid his “real caste identity" would be discovered. Countering the claim, Rohith's brother called it ‘absurd’

Police claimed that his caste certificates were forged and the case has been closed on account of lack of evidence. It also gave a clean chit to the accused, absolving then Secunderabad MP Bandaru Dattatreya, MLC N. Ramchander Rao and University of Hyderabad Vice Chancellor Appa Rao, besides Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani and leaders of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, report said

The HC now asked Vemula family to appeal to the lower court in the form of a protest petition.

Speaking to Print, Rohith's brother Raja said, ‘I dont know how to expess my feeling’.

(To be updated further)

