Rohith Vemula death case: Telangana Police to conduct further probe? Here's what DGP said
Telangana DGP to conduct further probe into Rohith Vemula's death after closure report filed. Vemula's family doubts investigation results.
The Telangana Director General of Police has said that they have decided to conduct further probe into the January 2016 death of University of Hyderabad PhD scholar Rohith Vemula, days after the state police filed a closure report in their investigation into the matter. Police claimed Vemula was not a Dalit and died by suicide in 2016 as he feared that his "real caste" would be discovered.