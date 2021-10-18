Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >'Rojgar Bazaar 2.0': Delhi govt floats tender for for job seekers

'Rojgar Bazaar 2.0': Delhi govt floats tender for for job seekers

Premium
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia 
05:14 PM IST Livemint

  • Rojgar Bazaar 2.0 portal will provide artificial intelligence-based job matching and end-to-end employment related information to those looking for jobs in the city

Rojgar Bazaar 2.0: The Delhi government has issued tenders for developing a portal — Rojgar Bazaar 2.0 —  to provide employment related services to the youth of the national capital. The site will provide artificial intelligence-based job matching and end-to-end employment related information to those looking for jobs in the city.

Tenders were floated by the Delhi government's employment department on October 14, according to a statement issued by the deputy Chief Minister's office. 

The Rojgar Bazaar 2.0, it said, will be a "gateway to access skill training, career guidance and skill credentialling and a mobile app will also be made available".

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the launch of Rojgar Bazaar 1.0 in August last year turned out to be "a lifeline for the unemployed youth as well as small businesses of Delhi".

"Over 14 lakh job-seekers and 10 lakh jobs have already been advertised on the current Rojgar Bazaar portal and no other job matching platform by any state government in India has been so successful. But we don't want to stop here," he said.

Rojgar Bazaar 2.0 portal will bring all the services related to skill training, career guidance and job matching on a first-of-its kind digital platform in India, the deputy CM said.  

As a large number of unorganised workers cannot access the digital platform, the Delhi government will also institutionalise physical centres to increase access to Rozgar Bazaar platform. 

With agency inputs 

