Role of Indian armed forces in evacuating citizens from war zones

The recent political crisis in Sudan has prompted the Indian armed forces to undertake the evacuation of stranded Indian citizens in Khartoum due to the escalating violence.
The Indian Air Force and Indian Navy were both called upon to assist in the evacuation named 'Operation Kaveri', with teams deployed to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and directly to the coast of Sudan.
As per a report by ORF, the recent evacuation of Indian citizens from Sudan is not an isolated incident, as the armed forces have been involved in similar operations for several years. Evacuation efforts have been carried out in various war-torn regions, such as during the First Gulf War in the 1990s and Operation Rahat in Yemen in 2015.
As per the report, the extended Middle East region, which includes West Asia, is home to over 7.5 million Indians who live and work there, making it a challenging task to manage and evacuate them from multiple sovereign states.
During the escalation of tensions between the United States and Iran, Indian warships were deployed in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman to provide security to 16 Indian-flagged vessels daily as the waterways became a battleground.
The mission, known as ‘Operation Sankalp’, has been ongoing for three years and is an extension of India's anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden and along Africa's eastern coast since 2008.
India initiated 'Operation Dev Shakti' in 2021 after the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan. The operation began on August 16, 2021, with the airlifting of 40 Indians from Kabul to Delhi. The situation in Kabul and its surroundings was chaotic, making the evacuation operation "challenging." However, India continued to evacuate hundreds of people despite the Taliban's control over Afghanistan.
India launched 'Operation Ganga' to evacuate its citizens who were stranded in Ukraine after the Russian invasion, which left major cities like Kyiv under siege. The operation was launched promptly, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted that they would not stop until their fellow Indians were safe.
