Rolex watches, gold jewellery, MacBook: Govt opens Toshakhana to public for first-ever auction

For the first time, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has thrown open its Toshakhana collection to the public, offering nearly 300 diplomatic gifts and souvenirs for auction through an online bidding process. The move marks a significant shift in the handling of official gifts received by government functionaries and follows the implementation of the revised Toshakhana Rules, 2024.

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According to an NDTV report, the e-auction began on June 8 and will continue until June 30, 2026. The collection features a wide range of ceremonial, heritage and collectible items, with reserve prices starting from ₹2,385.

MEA Opens Toshakhana Collection To Public The Ministry of External Affairs said this is the first occasion on which members of the public have been given an opportunity to purchase items from the Toshakhana collection.

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Officials said the revised Toshakhana Rules, 2024, paved the way for the public auction. They added that the articles included in the current sale were presented to serving government officers holding the rank of Foreign Secretary and below during their official overseas visits and engagements over several years.

The officials also noted that this is the first public auction of Toshakhana items. The only previous auction took place in 1983 and was restricted exclusively to employees of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Rolex Watches, Silverware And Luxury Collectibles The auction catalogue includes several high-value and collectible articles. Among the standout offerings are two Rolex Yacht-Master watches, each carrying a reserve price of approximately ₹16.5 lakh.

Other prominent items include a silver dagger from Oman, a sterling silver tea set crafted in London, an Apple MacBook Pro, decorative silver artefacts and gold jewellery.

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Officials said both Rolex Yacht-Master watches have attracted strong bidding interest since the auction opened.

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The collection also features a decorative silver box adorned with gold-plated dragons and containing a 20-gram Swiss gold biscuit. According to officials, bidding for the item has already crossed its reserve price.

Antique Silver Box Draws Strong Interest One of the biggest attractions in the ongoing auction has been an antique silver box dating back to the 1980s.

Originally designed as a luxury cigar or cigarette case, the collectible has generated significant interest from bidders, with offers already climbing well above its reserve price.

However, not every premium item has received the same response. Officials said that gold jewellery from Kuwait, carrying a reserve price of around ₹9.5 lakh, had not received any bids so far.

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Reserve Prices Fixed By Valuation Committee The auction is being conducted by the Toshakhana Section of the Establishment Division of the Ministry of External Affairs.

According to officials, the reserve price for every article has been determined by a valuation committee. Packing and shipping charges have also been added to the appraised value of each item.

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Successful bidders will receive free delivery of their purchased articles after the auction concludes on June 30.

Sale Proceeds To Be Deposited In Consolidated Fund Of India Officials said the proceeds generated through the auction will be deposited into the Consolidated Fund of India.

They also clarified that only gifts received by serving government officers have been included in the current auction. In future editions of the sale, the ministry plans to include gifts received by successive External Affairs Ministers as well.

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Toshakhana is the official repository of gifts and souvenirs presented to Indian government functionaries by foreign governments, dignitaries and other overseas sources during official engagements.

Officials further clarified that most of the articles in the collection are ceremonial, decorative, heritage or collectible in nature and are not intended for practical day-to-day use.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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