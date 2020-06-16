Roll back fuel price hike, pass benefits to people: Sonia Gandhi to PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing “deep distress" over the recent increase in fuel prices and urged the government to roll back the hikes and pass on the benefit to common people.

Gandhi, in the letter, said ‘despite historically low prices’, the Centre has cumulatively hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel.

Gandhi’s letter comes on a day when Modi's two-day meeting with chief ministers of all states and union territories will start to discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and reopening of the economy. Senior Congress leaders, including former party president Rahul Gandhi, have criticised the central government over the hike in fuel prices.

“I urge you to roll back these increases and pass on the benefit of low oil prices directly to the citizens of the country. If you wish for them to be ‘self-reliant’ then do not place financial fetters on their ability to move forward," Gandhi said in the letter dated Tuesday.

“And I am once again obliged to repeat what I have said before: please use the government’s resources to put money directly into the hands of those who need it in the time of severe hardship," she added.

State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Monday increased the prices of transportation fuel for the ninth consecutive day, after pausing for nearly three months during the world’s most stringent lockdown. Petrol and diesel prices were increased by 48 paise per litre and 23 paise, respectively.

Gandhi said with international crude oil prices falling by about 9% over the last week, the central government’s action amounts to ‘profiteering off its people’ when they are down and out.

