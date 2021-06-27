Roll-out of Sputnik V Covid vaccine delayed further in Delhi NCR hospitals

The roll-out of Sputnik V , Russian COVID-19 vaccine , at various private hospitals in the Delhi-NCR region has been delayed further, officials confirmed on Sunday.

"We do not have a clarity on the dates of the vaccine roll-out," a spokesman of Apollo Hospitals said, as quoted by news agency PTI. Indraprastha Apollo in Delhi earlier stated it would start administering the Sputnik V vaccine tentatively by June 25.

Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital officials also stated that they have not received Sputnik V doses from the vaccine's marketing partner for the country Dr Reddy's Laboratories. "There is a delay on the part of the suppliers. They have not shared any specific reason for it. I think it could be related to the supply of both the doses together," he said, PTI reported.

Fortis Healthcare, which had said that it would make Sputnik V available at its Gurgaon and Mohali hospitals, has also not started administering the Russian vaccine to people so far.

Sputnik V uses two different viruses that cause the common cold (adenovirus) in humans. The two doses, given 21 days apart, are different and not interchangeable.

The Centre has fixed the price of the vaccine at ₹1,145 per dose. The maximum price of Covishield for private COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) has been fixed at RS 780 per dose, while that of Covaxin at ₹1,410 per dose.

Russia's Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology has developed the vaccine and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is marketing it globally. According to Gamaleya and the RDIF, Sputnik V has demonstrated an efficacy rate of 92 per cent.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has been importing the shots from Russia. Over a period of time, the vaccine is also going to be manufactured in India.

Over 31 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India

The Centre on Saturday told the Supreme Court that till June 25 more than 31 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered across the country which includes over 1.73 crore doses to Health Care Workers (HCWs).

Over 2.66 crore doses have been administered to Frontline Workers (FLWs), over 9.93 crores doses to persons between 45 to 59 years of age and over 8.96 crore doses to persons above the age of 60 years, it said.

The government said besides these, over 7.84 crore doses have been administered to persons between 18 to 44 years of age.

"Total 44.2 per cent of the priority population of persons above 45 years of age and 13 per cent of the population group of 18-44 years of age have received the first vaccine dose," the Centre said in its affidavit filed in the top court in the suo motu matter on COVID-19 management.

The Centre which gave the status of COVID-19 vaccines administered from January to June 25 said that a total of 27.3 per cent of the eligible population (18 years and above) have received one dose of vaccine.

(With inputs from agencies)

