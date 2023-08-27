Rolls-Royce Car Crash: Kuber Group director Vikas Malu told to join probe; his advocate blames truck driver. Top Updates2 min read 27 Aug 2023, 01:37 PM IST
Rolls-Royce Car Crash: Kuber Group director Vikas Malu issued notice to join probe in the accident that killed two people on Delhi-Mumbai expressway.
Rolls-Royce Car Crash: The Nuh police has issued notice to Kuber Group director Vikas Malu to join the probe in the accident that took place between a truck and a car on the Delhi-Mumbai-Baroda Expressway in Haryana where two people died, senior officers aware of the matter told Hindustan Times.