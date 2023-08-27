Rolls-Royce Car Crash: The Nuh police has issued notice to Kuber Group director Vikas Malu to join the probe in the accident that took place between a truck and a car on the Delhi-Mumbai-Baroda Expressway in Haryana where two people died, senior officers aware of the matter told Hindustan Times .

This notice came a day after the police formed special investigation team (SIT) to look into the case. Some new evidence had also suggested that luxury car rear-ended the fuel truck while speeding.

Three persons, including Malu, were seated in the Rolls Royce that rammed into an oil tanker. Vikas Malu too has been seriously injured in a luxury car crash incident. His advocate Rajesh Kumar Thakur has confirmed about the notice and also informed that he will join the investigation once discharged, HT has reported. He added that Mallu will be discharged the hospital after a week.

Moreover, his advocate Thakur however held the truck driver at fault for the accident and said he took an illegal U-turn which ultimately caused the collision. "The truck driver is at fault for the accident because he took an illegal U-turn which ultimately caused the collision," advocate of Vikas Malu told news agency ANI.

When asked whether the Kuber director was driving, Thakur said, “He was in the Rolls Royce car but he was not driving, his driver was driving the car. They were going to Jaipur and three people were there in the car on August 22."

His advocate also said that the car was not over speeding. He added, "No it was not over 100-120 km/hour. Which was the prescribed limit of speed there. That car was for a test drive Vikas Malu took that car and the driver was driving as he was an expert in driving luxury cars. So prior to purchasing that car, Vikas Malu took a test drive. Vikas Malu was sitting there in the car and watching the performance of the car."

He further said that Kuber Group Director Vikas Malu had been seriously injured in a luxury car crash on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway near Nuh in Haryana.

Reacently, Vikas Malu also came into the spotlight when his second wife ‘Saanvi Malu’ accused him of murdering actor Satish Kaushik. She had written to the Delhi Police Commissioner on this matter. Kaushik was at Vikas Malu's farmhouse in Delhi when he died on March 9 on his way to the hospital after feeling unconscious.

(With inputs from ANI)