Numerous inquiries persist regarding the car collision involving Vikas Malu, the director of Kuber Group, and his luxurious Rolls-Royce Phantom worth ₹12 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per a report by NDTV, the incident transpired on a highway in Nuh, Haryana, on Tuesday. The speeding Rolls-Royce, occupied by Malu and two others, collided with an oil tanker on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway in Nuh. All three occupants of the Rolls-Royce are currently undergoing medical treatment. Among the individuals within the tanker - the driver and his assistant - two lost their lives in the accident. The lone survivor from the tanker is receiving medical attention for injuries sustained.

Following an advocacy effort by NDTV, the Haryana Police have called Malu for interrogation. NDTV's coverage led the police to acknowledge Malu's presence in the expensive ₹12-crore vehicle involved in the collision with the tanker. There are claims of potential efforts to conceal the incident. Here are four questions revolving around the incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. It is to be further noted that the police's account of the incident differs from what is depicted in CCTV footage from cameras along the highway. As per the report, the initial query revolves around the police's handling of the case. Muleen Yadav, who was driving approximately 500 meters behind the tanker at the time of the Rolls-Royce collision, lodged a First Information Report (FIR). However, the police have acknowledged the FIR without specifying the individuals involved, categorizing it as directed against "unknown individuals." This has raised suspicions that the police might be attempting to protect the individuals responsible for the incident. "The Rolls-Royce came in very fast, must be around 200 kmph, and hit the tanker," Yadav said.

2. The subsequent question pertains to the identity of the driver operating the Rolls-Royce Phantom during the accident. The police have not arrived at a definitive conclusion in this regard. They are awaiting Malu's statement once he is released from the hospital. As per Malu's legal representative, the driver of the Kuber Group, under Malu's employ, was in control of the vehicle during the incident. However, substantiating this claim remains contingent upon providing evidence to the investigative authorities.

3. NDTV report noted that the third query concerns the high-speed operation of the Phantom - video footage captured by CCTV cameras stationed at a toll plaza 28 kilometres away reveals that the 14-car convoy passed through the toll gate a mere 15 minutes prior to the occurrence of the accident. Notably, the convoy bypassed the toll fee payment process and raced through the toll booths without decelerating.

4. The fourth inquiry revolves around the conflicting assertions regarding incorrect lane usage. Initial accounts indicated that the tanker was travelling on the wrong side of the highway. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the individual who filed the FIR and was driving approximately 500 meters behind the tanker offered a different perspective to NDTV. According to his account, the Rolls-Royce was approaching from the rear at an exceedingly high velocity and collided with the tanker after veering toward the front of the truck.

(With inputs from NDTV)