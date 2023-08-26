Kuber Group director Vikas Malu was among three people injured in the accident in which a Rolls-Royce rammed into an oil tanker on the Delhi-Mumbai-Baroda Expressway here, said a police official on Friday.

It was earlier reported that the oil tanker was being driven on the wrong side and it collided with the luxury car near Umri village near Nagina police station limits on Tuesday, according to PTI reports.

An FIR was registered on August 22 at the Nagina police station in this regard. It stated that it was the luxury vehicle that came from behind and hit the front tyre of the oil tanker due to which the tanker lost its balance and overturned.

The oil tanker driver and his helper were killed, while the three occupants of the Rolls-Royce were injured. A police official said the Kuber group director was among the three people who were in the Rolls-Royce, PTI reported.

Malu was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram and is undergoing treatment, said police, adding that his statement will be recorded once he is discharged from the hospital.

Who is Vikas Malu injured in Rolls-Royce accident?

1) Vikas Malu is the director of Kuber Group which initially dealt with tobacco products. His business empire spans 45 ventures across 50 countries. Reportedly, he oversees the operations of 12 companies in the group, according to a report published by Hindustan Times.

2) In 1985, Kuber Group was founded by Vikas Malu's father. However, he has recently joined Vardhman International Private Limited as the director.

3) He is quite active on social media platforms. There are some snapshots in which Vikas Malu can be seen with celebrity figures like Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh, HT reported.

4) Recently, Vikas Malu came into the headlines when his second wife ‘Saanvi Malu’ accused him of murdering actor Satish Kaushik. She has also written to the Delhi Police Commissioner on this matter.

5) Kaushik was at Vikas Malu's farmhouse in Delhi when he died on March 9 on his way to the hospital after feeling unconscious.