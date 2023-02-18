Rolls-Royce Marine North America inks pact with Kalyani Strategic Service for naval marine propulsors

NEW DELHI: Rolls-Royce Marine North America and Kalyani Strategic Service Limited (KSSL), a 100% subsidiary of Bharat Forge, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore the opportunity for KSSL to become an in-country provider for propulsor sales within the Indian market.

The agreement may include but is not limited to design and development; licensed manufacturing; pre-sales and sales support; installation, commissioning, testing; and aftermarket services and support.

The new pact is expected to enable the creation of a local supply chain ecosystem in India for controllable pitch propellers and shafting, Rolls-Royce said.

“Rolls-Royce is committed to serving the evolving needs of the Indian armed forces, and well-positioned to offer advanced technology solutions to support India’s naval modernisation vision," Kishore Jayaraman, President – India and South Asia, Rolls-Royce, said.

“We are delighted to partner with Kalyani Strategic Service Ltd. and Bharat Forge to further strengthen our defence ecosystem in India. We believe this will build on our long history of making in India, for India, and for the world," he added.

“In line with the AatmaNirbhar Bharat mission, the Indian Defence Industry is at the cusp of a major transformation. We at Bharat Forge Ltd., are taking significant strides to indigenize critical systems and sub-systems for the Armed Forces," Baba Kalyani, Chairman, Kalyani Group, said.

“This strategic collaboration with Rolls Royce, a legacy player in the naval ecosystem having a strong portfolio of technologically advanced products and offerings, is aimed at indigenously developing niche naval propulsion technologies and products for the Indian Navy," he added.