Rolls-Royce Marine North America inks pact with Kalyani Strategic Service for naval marine propulsors
The agreement may include but is not limited to design and development; licensed manufacturing; pre-sales and sales support; installation, commissioning, testing; and aftermarket services and support
NEW DELHI: Rolls-Royce Marine North America and Kalyani Strategic Service Limited (KSSL), a 100% subsidiary of Bharat Forge, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore the opportunity for KSSL to become an in-country provider for propulsor sales within the Indian market.
