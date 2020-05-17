Kritika Vaid looks forward to spending her evenings on the roof. That hour every day is for admiring the riot of sunset colours, enjoying the cool summer breeze—and talking to her boyfriend, who stands about 40ft away on the terrace of his house. Since the nationwide lockdown took away their dates and weekend movie nights, the couple, both in their 20s, decided to take the roof route.

“It’s so near yet so far," laughs Aakash Arora, the boyfriend and an architect in Delhi. “We are looking at each other and talking on the phone about our day, about where we will go once we are finally free," he says. It’s funny, adds Vaid, a software engineer, “but what to do."

The rooftop meetings were her idea. Since their families are not aware of the six-month relationship, meeting on the streets of the colony was out of the question. Much of the day is spent working from home. They do update each other through the day about what they are up to through photos, videos, emojis, memes and gifs. “But there’s an old world charm to meeting on the roof in the evening," says Vaid, who got the idea from a Hindi film whose name she can’t recall.

This pandemic has turned lives upside down but it has also made us more innovative, even when it comes to the dating game. Much like turmeric latte and the recent Dalgona coffee, people in the West have been inadvertently taking out a leaf from the India book to share their experiences of rooftop dates on social media. A couple of generations earlier, the rooftop of an Indian house was more than just a space for clotheslines and potted plants. It was a place where people went for a date, to dance in the rain, to eat oranges and peanuts while sitting in a charpoy, or to sleep on the same charpoy during summers when there was a power cut. Somewhere between busy lives and the grand emergence of apartment buildings, our intimate relationship with the roof faded, only to be visited during the kite-flying season. It’s taken an unprecedented event like covid-19 to make people, especially young millennials, realize the comfort this open space offers.

“It was a space that offered freedom which the crowded house below didn’t. You could leave the prying eyes behind and find your own space there. Now, you can go anywhere, cafes, movie halls. This lockdown has in a way made us realize the potential of the traditional way of life, the many benefits of it," points out social commentator Santosh Desai.

Old is gold

Anil Walia met the girl who would become his wife at the age of 14 on the rooftop of a Paharganj house in central Delhi in 1970. Mukta, then 10, had just moved to the third floor of the building, and Anil lived on the first. “We used to play games with friends and talk about the smallest of things," recalls Anil, now 64 and a retired government officer. Mukta, a government employee, adds, “There were no mobile phones, telephones, nothing. That roof brought us together." They continue to live in the same building, and see couples meeting on roofs during the lockdown.

Sunil Jaglan, too, sees many young men and women on the rooftop in the buildings opposite to his house in Gurugram. “Around 6-7pm, there are at least 10 boys and girls talking to each other or on the phone. Sometimes they are wearing matching clothes or watching something on their mobile phones," says Jaglan, the former sarpanch of Jind, Haryana, who spends his evening exercising on his rooftop.

For Vaid, the rooftop meetings are also a way to understand her partner better. “Our relationship is relatively new. So this distance is good for us. We are still learning a lot about each other. Of course I can’t wait to meet outside but seeing each other on the roof has its own romance."

