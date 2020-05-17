Romance reaches rooftops during covid-19 lockdown

“It’s like so near yet so far," laughs Aakash Arora, the boyfriend and an architect in Delhi. “We are looking at each other and talking on the phone about our day, about the birds, about which places we will go once we are finally free," he says. It’s funny, adds Vaid, a software engineer. “But what to do." It was her idea to meet on the roof. Since their families are not aware of their six-month long relationship, meeting in the colony lane was out of the question. Much of their day goes in working from home while simultaneously telling each other what they are up to through photos, videos, emojis, memes and gifs. “Our day starts and ends with a video chat. But there’s an old world charm to meeting on roofs in the evening," says Vaid, who got the idea from a Hindi film whose name she can’t recall.