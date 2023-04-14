Rongali Bihu is a festival of heart and soul for Assamese: PM Modi

Rongali Bihu is a festival of heart and soul for Assamese: PM Modi2 min read . 09:28 PM IST
- The prime minister attended the Mega Bihu programme performed by more than ten thousand Bihu dancers at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Rongali Bihu is a festival of heart and soul for the people of Assam.
“Rongali Bihu is a festival of heart and soul for the people of Assam. Removes differences and is a symbol of perfect harmony between humans and nature,“ he said.
The prime minister attended the Mega Bihu programme performed by more than ten thousand Bihu dancers at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also attended the event.
The event featured over 10,000 artistes, performing Bihu dance, in a single venue. The event featured artists from across the 31 districts of the state.
Addressing the gathering, the prime minister remarked that anybody watching today’s magnificent spectacle would never forget this in his entire lifetime. “It is beyond imagination, it is phenomenal. This is Assam" he said, “The sound of dhols, pepas and gogonas can be heard all over India today. The efforts and synergy of thousands of artists from Assam are being witnessed by the country as well as the world with great pride."
Highlighting the significance of the occasion, PM Modi applauded the spirits and enthusiasm of the artists. He recalled his visit to the state during the Vidhan Sabha elections when he had remarked about the day when people will voice ‘A for Assam’, and said that the state is finally becoming an A1 state.
The prime minister conveyed his greetings to the people of Assam and the country on the occasion of Bihu. He lauded the people of Assam for preserving their culture and praised the magnificent programme that they mounted today.
“Our festivals are not just cultural extravaganza but are a medium to unite everyone and inspiration to move forward together," PM Modi said. He continued “Rongali Bihu is a festival of heart and soul for the people of Assam. Removes differences and is a symbol of perfect harmony between humans and nature."
Earlier in the day, the prime minister also laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation various projects worth more than Rs. 10,900 crores at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.
The projects include laying the foundation stone of a bridge connecting Palashbari and Sualkuchi on the Brahmaputra river, a project for the beautification of Rang Ghar in Sivasagar, the inauguration of a 500 TPD Menthol Plant in Namrup and dedicating to the nation five railway projects.
