Ronnie Screwvala likely to own team in proposed Women's Pro-Kabaddi League: Report2 min read . 02:58 PM IST
- Currently, Ronnie Screwvala owns the men's pro kabbadi team - U Mumba which is in its 10th year.
After the success of the Men's event, the organisers of Pro Kabaddi League are now exploring possibility of launching women's based tournament in the country.
Mashal Sports, the organisers of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) which is now in its 10th year, said that they are planning to launch the league in collaboration with the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India and the International Kabaddi Federation (IKF).
On this, Entrepreneur and investor Ronnie Screwvala has shown interest in owning the women's version of the team. He told Economic Times that he would be interested in owning women's version of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).
"We are 100% interested in owning a team in the women's kabaddi league," Screwvala was quoted by ET.
Currently, Screwvala already owns the men's pro kabbadi team - U Mumba which is in its 10th year. Earlier on 10 March, Suhail Chandhok was as the chief executive of U Mumba. As per the company's statement, Chandhok will oversee the management and development of the franchise.
Team owner Ronnie Screwvala had said, “We are delighted to welcome him to the family, joining as the chief executive. From being a professional sportsman and a respected figure in the sporting landscape, to his extensive knowledge of the ecosystem of kabaddi and other sports in the country, He will be a valuable asset to the company."
This women's version of PKL has followed the footsteps of the ongoing Women's Premier League.
Earlier on 2 March, CEO of Mashal Sports and PKL Commissioner Anupam Goswami had said, “Our plans for a professional women's kabaddi league are based on the success we have seen in the men's league and our commitment to grow kabaddi as a modern world-class sport from India."
The CEO also added, "We will be working with our various stakeholders, including the AKFI and the International Kabaddi Federation to launch the women's league."
Earlier in 2016, a test tournament, Women's Kabaddi Challenge, involving three teams: Firebirds, IceDivas and StormQueens was already organised. Speaking about the announcement on the Women's Kabbadi league, Former India captain V Tejeswini Bai, who led the country to its last Asian Games gold medal in 2014 Incheon, said a big dream will be fulfilled if the women's league takes shape. "Ever since the launch of Pro Kabaddi League in 2014, women kabaddi players in India have aspired for a professional kabaddi league of their own," Tejeswini, who captained StormQueens told PTI.
"Now, a women's version of PKL will be a big dream-come-true for every woman kabaddi athlete in India, and also for women kabaddi athletes from other countries," added the Arjuna Awardee.
Not just this, India's leading male kabaddi players also echoed similar sentiments. "Pro Kabaddi has transformed the lives and image of men kabaddi athletes across India," former India captain Ajay Thakur told PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)
