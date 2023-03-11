Earlier in 2016, a test tournament, Women's Kabaddi Challenge, involving three teams: Firebirds, IceDivas and StormQueens was already organised. Speaking about the announcement on the Women's Kabbadi league, Former India captain V Tejeswini Bai, who led the country to its last Asian Games gold medal in 2014 Incheon, said a big dream will be fulfilled if the women's league takes shape. "Ever since the launch of Pro Kabaddi League in 2014, women kabaddi players in India have aspired for a professional kabaddi league of their own," Tejeswini, who captained StormQueens told PTI.