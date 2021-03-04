Room for excise cut of 8-8.5 per litre on fuel, say analysts

MUMBAI: The government is mulling an excise duty cut on auto fuels later this month, with analysts saying there is room for a cut of ₹8.0-8.5 per litre.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported that the Centre is considering an excise duty cut on petrol and diesel to protect consumers from record-high domestic prices.

Also Read | How citizen data led India’s covid battle

Crude oil prices have doubled in the past 10 months, pushing up the fuel prices at domestic retail outlets. Coupled with local taxes and duties which account for 60% of fuel prices, retail rates have crossed ₹100 a litre in many states in the country.

"Crude oil prices are up again but we are considering a way to reduce the prices," said an official from and oil marketing company without elaborating on how much reduction with the companies consider.

Excise duty was raised by Rs13-16 per litre on petrol and diesel via hikes in Mar and May last year, and now stands at Rs31.8 a litre on diesel and Rs32.9 a litre on petrol after changes in excise duty structure in February 2021 budget.

"We are optimistic of excise duty cut given demand recovery, impending privatization and inflation concerns, but expect it to be more modest than Rs8.5 per litre," said ICICI Securities in a note to clients.

The Union budget for FY22 has estimated excise collection on auto fuels at Rs3.2 trillion, which means even duty is cut by ₹8.5 a litre on or before 1 April, excise mop-up will be in-line with projections.

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs7.6-7.7 per litre in Q4FY21.

Agriculture infrastructure and development cess (AIDC) of Rs2.5 and Rs4 a litre was imposed on petrol and diesel, respectively, in the budget while road and infrastructure cess and even basic excise duty was cut to keep total excise duty on auto fuels largely unchanged.

"We estimate AIDC to boost FY22E excise revenue by Rs505 billion assuming FY22E auto fuel volumes are back to FY20 level, implying 11% YoY rise. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a press conference, estimated it at Rs300 bn," added ICICI Securities.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via