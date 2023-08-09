Room rates go through the roof for long weekend

Room rates go through the roof for long weekend2 min read 09 Aug 2023, 11:11 PM IST
Independence Day falls on Tuesday this year, and many travellers are choosing to mark leave on Monday for a four-day break from Saturday through Tuesday
NEW DELHI : The upcoming long weekend has extended this year’s dream run for India’s hotel companies, with last-minute holiday planners shelling out at least ₹20,000 to spend a single night at any top five-star resort.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message