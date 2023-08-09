Room rates go through the roof for long weekend

“Our leisure hotels and resorts have a demand of between 80% and 90% this weekend. While this is similar to last year, it is the premium rates that most hotels are able to charge that is a huge advantage over 2022," said Monisha Dewan, senior area director for sales and distribution for South Asia at Marriott International. Marriott’s 10 leisure hotels in Goa, a JW Marriott in Mussoorie, and the Courtyard by Marriott and Westin in the National Capital Region (NCR) have seen a surge in demand for the weekend. Its Coorg property is charging over ₹32,500 a night.