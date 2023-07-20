Rooter picks up exclusive digital rights for esports tournament BGMI Masters Series2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 11:40 PM IST
- The tournament will be played in Delhi between 4-26 August with 24 teams in the fray.
Mumbai: India’s leading esports streaming platform Rooter has picked up the exclusive streaming rights of the country’s largest esports tournament, the BGMI Masters Series 2023.
BGMI, or Battlegrounds Mobile India, is India’s most popular mobile game, with a massive user base. The esports ecosystem built around BGMI is also growing rapidly in the country, and the Masters Series is owned by one of the country’s largest esports companies NODWIN Gaming.
“This is as big as it can get. We have picked up exclusive streaming rights to the biggest esports tournament in the country. On TV, it will be on Star Sports, while on digital, it will only be on Rooter," said Piyush Kumar, founder and CEO, Rooter. “The event will have a completely different scale this year with the highest prize pool ( ₹2.1 crore), and top teams of the country."
The tournament will be played in Delhi between 4-26 August with 24 teams in the fray.
The last edition of the tournament had witnessed record viewership with more than 100 million views on the live game streaming platform, Loco.
Last season, the tournament had an overall prize pool of ₹1.5 crore. It started on 24 June and concluded with a grand finale event on 17 July. This was also the first time when an esports tournament was aired live on a mainstream sports channel, Star Sports.
“It aligns very well with our strategy of being the largest esports streaming destination. With the reach across Android and iOS devices and with our recent partnership with Jio, which allowed us to integrate our TV app with Reliance Jio’s set-top box to expand the reach of our platform and be available on connected TVs," Kumar added.
Rooter will reach over 30 million users on connected TVs with the tournament. The company is also in talks with other smart TV manufacturers to be available on their platforms. The platform, Kumar said, has over 20 million monthly active users and 2.5 million daily active users, with over 70 million app downloads to date.
The company also plans to monetise the tournament via sponsorships and advertising deals.
“This will be the first time when an esports tournament of this size will be monetised via multiple brands across multiple categories. We are in talks with brands doe sponsorships," Kumar added.
