Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said that he was ‘rooting’ for India as Chandrayaan-3 prepared for a soft landing on the moon. India is on the cusp of scripting history as ISRO's ambitious third moon mission descends on the lunar surface.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday said it is all set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS) for its ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) to touch down on the lunar surface this evening. The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan) is scheduled to make a touch down near the south polar region of the Moon at 6:04 pm on Wednesday, a feat not achieved by any country so far.