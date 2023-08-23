'Rooting for India': Jeff Bezos wishes ISRO ‘good luck’ ahead of Chandrayaan-3 moon landing1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 05:46 PM IST
Jeff Bezos 'rooting' for India as Chandrayaan-3 attempts a soft landing on the moon.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said that he was ‘rooting’ for India as Chandrayaan-3 prepared for a soft landing on the moon. India is on the cusp of scripting history as ISRO's ambitious third moon mission descends on the lunar surface.
“Rooting for India! Good luck, Chandrayaan-3!'" he wrote on Threads in response to a post by ISRO.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday said it is all set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS) for its ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) to touch down on the lunar surface this evening. The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan) is scheduled to make a touch down near the south polar region of the Moon at 6:04 pm on Wednesday, a feat not achieved by any country so far.
(With inputs from agencies)