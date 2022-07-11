Ropeway gets stuck midway; BJP MLA, devotees stranded mid-air in Mussoorie

Whereas, the Yamunotri ropeway will cost ₹200 crore in phase I and ₹50 crore in phase II. This is being planned at an altitude of over 10,000 feet and is part of the Char Dham Yatra, which also includes Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Badrinath shrines. The 3.8-km ropeway will connect Kharsali and Yamunotri in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand will be at 10,797 feet.

