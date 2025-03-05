Union Cabinet greenlights ropeway projects, livestock disease control

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved major infrastructure and livestock health initiatives aimed at improving connectivity, enhancing disease control, and promoting religious tourism.

The projects include two ropeways in Uttarakhand under the National Ropeways Development Programme—Parvatmala Pariyojana—and a revised Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme (LHDCP). The total estimated cost for these initiatives stands at ₹10,691 crore.

Read this | Debroy panel to soon submit infrastructure financing report

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sanctioned the construction of a 12.9-km ropeway from Sonprayag to Kedarnath at an estimated cost of ₹4,081.28 crore. Built on a design, build, finance, operate, and transfer (DBFOT) model, the project will feature advanced tri-cable detachable gondola (3S) technology, capable of transporting 1,800 passengers per hour per direction.

Advertisement

The project will cut travel time from nearly nine hours to just 36 minutes, offering a safer and more convenient alternative to the 16-km trek. Designed to accommodate up to 3.6 million pilgrims during the six-month pilgrimage season, the ropeway is expected to boost tourism without disrupting local livelihoods, said minister for information & broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The Cabinet also approved a 12.4-km ropeway from Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib Ji, estimated at ₹2,730.13 crore. This project will integrate monocable detachable gondola (MDG) and tri-cable detachable gondola (3S) technology to provide all-weather access to Hemkund Sahib Ji and the UNESCO-listed Valley of Flowers.

With a capacity of 1,100 passengers per hour per direction, the ropeway will reduce the challenges of the current 21-km trek.

Advertisement

Both projects, expected to be completed within five to six years, align with the government’s broader strategy to promote eco-friendly transport and strengthen pilgrimage infrastructure.

Read this | ₹100 trillion infrastructure plan to roll out over 5 years

The bidding process will prioritize companies with experience in large-scale infrastructure projects, given the significant ecological considerations involved, Vaishnaw said.

Livestock initiatives Alongside these transport initiatives, the Cabinet approved a revised Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme (LHDCP) with an outlay of ₹3,880 crore for 2024-25 and 2025-26.

The updated scheme includes three key components—the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP), the Livestock Health and Disease Control (LH&DC) initiative, and the newly introduced Pashu Aushadhi component.

The initiative aims to curb the spread of diseases such as foot and mouth disease (FMD), brucellosis, peste des petits ruminants (PPR), cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), and lumpy skin disease.

Advertisement

It allocates ₹75 crore to improve the availability of affordable veterinary medicines through networks such as PM-Kisan Samriddhi Kendras and cooperative societies, Vaishnaw said.

The programme will support large-scale livestock immunization, expand mobile veterinary units, and upgrade veterinary hospitals and dispensaries. By improving animal health and productivity, it is expected to reduce economic losses for farmers, generate employment, and promote rural entrepreneurship.

The government has also initiated efforts to establish foot and mouth disease (FMD)-free zones, with the first phase covering nine states, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

According to the 20th Livestock Census (2019), India’s total livestock population stands at 535.78 million, reflecting a 4.6% increase from the previous census in 2012. The sector remains a key driver of rural livelihoods and economic growth.